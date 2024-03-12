EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $257.74 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, EOS has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $257.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001270 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,810,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,814,566 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

