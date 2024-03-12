Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,653. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

