Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 705.7% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 705.7% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,649. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.