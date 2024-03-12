Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $560,938.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00069360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,594,169 coins and its circulating supply is 74,592,982 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

