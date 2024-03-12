Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $505.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

