Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.76. 540,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

