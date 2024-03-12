Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 1,348.7% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $20.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Elis has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.