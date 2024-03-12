ELIS Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $823.01 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $823.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05402361 USD and is down -11.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,060.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

