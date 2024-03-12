Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $18.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $752.89. 1,754,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.37 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $317.24 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

