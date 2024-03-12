Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Wellington Management Group LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,854,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,844 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,904,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $18.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $317.24 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.