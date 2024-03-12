Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Electroneum has a market cap of $117.39 million and $1.35 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00003982 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,397,455 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.