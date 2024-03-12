Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $117.39 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00003982 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,397,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

