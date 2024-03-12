Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$142.00 and last traded at C$142.00, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.00.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$798.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$139.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.22.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

