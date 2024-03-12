Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 151,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.64.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

