eBay (EBAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2024 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2024 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 754,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at eBay

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,718,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 485,192 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 306,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

