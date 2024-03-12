Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the February 14th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Earlyworks Stock Performance

Shares of ELWS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 3,572,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Earlyworks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Earlyworks stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 4.65% of Earlyworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Earlyworks Company Profile

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

