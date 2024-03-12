E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.19. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 44,309 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETWO

E2open Parent Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after buying an additional 551,532 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $1,816,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 79.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.