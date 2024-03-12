DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS remained flat at $10.95 on Tuesday. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

