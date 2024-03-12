DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DBL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,889. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.