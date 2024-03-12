Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.07. 186,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

