Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 on March 29th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $448.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,737. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

