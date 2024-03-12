Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOM. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.45) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 430 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON DOM opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.72) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($74,567.58). Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

