Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.68.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.