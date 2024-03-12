Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,292 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

