Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

