Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

