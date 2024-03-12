Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $252.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

