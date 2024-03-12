Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.11. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

