Diversified Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.