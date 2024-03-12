Diversified Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $150.77.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

