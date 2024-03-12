Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.