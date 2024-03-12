Diversified Trust Co Acquires 717 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.74 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.12 and a 52 week high of $320.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.