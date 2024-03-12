Diversified Trust Co Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

