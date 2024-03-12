Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.78

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 11539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

