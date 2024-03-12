Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.