Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $46.77

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.77, but opened at $48.44. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 19,721,987 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

