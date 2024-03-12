Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZD. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at $264,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

