Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,907. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

