Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Increased by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

