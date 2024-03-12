Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

UYG stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

