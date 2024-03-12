Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 72,992,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,151,234. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

