Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 306.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,098,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,414.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 224,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.03.
Citigroup Stock Performance
C traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433,543. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
