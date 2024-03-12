Dimension Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286,711 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.