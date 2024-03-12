Dimension Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. 10,330,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,801,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

