Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,123,000 after buying an additional 4,647,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6,180.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 650,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 539,694 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 80,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

