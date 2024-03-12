Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on March 28th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 369.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

