DigiByte Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $270.69 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,870.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.52 or 0.00589287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00134438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00199862 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00152658 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,881,083,228 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.