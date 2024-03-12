Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

TSE DXT opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.