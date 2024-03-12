DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $133.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,773,000 after buying an additional 1,074,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.