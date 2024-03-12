DeversiFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,978.01 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $75.07 million and approximately $2,978.01 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

